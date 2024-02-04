Crell, Nancy Saylor



Nancy Saylor Crell passed away peacefully Dec. 20 at the age of 97 in Delray Beach Florida. Born on July 3, 1926 in Fort Wayne Indiana to Irene and Harold Saylor. She visited her older brother Dave who was attending Miami University and knew instantly that she would attend as well. Nancy graduated from Miami University earning a degree in education. While at Miami she met her husband, Carl. Nancy taught kindergarten in Bath, Indiana before leaving to raise her children, Tom and Janet.



The best words to describe Nancy are resilient, independent and kind. Nancy lived in Oxford, Ohio until moving to Delray Beach, FL in 2010 to be near her daughter. While in Oxford, Nancy started College Real Estate and was the first female real estate broker in Butler County. Nancy embraced the volunteer life as a widow upon the sudden passing of her husband, Carl in 1986. She was President of Oxford United Way for many years. Nancy was an active member for 70 years of both the Oxford PEO and the Delray Beach chapter.



Nancy loved playing bridge and was very proud of attaining the rank of Bronze Life Master at the age of 90. She loved baking, knitting and reading among many other hobbies.



Nancy was a lifelong member of the Oxford Presbyterian Church.



She was preceded in death by husband Carl and son, Tom. She is survived by daughter Janet Meeks, son-in-law Carson Meeks and beloved granddaughters Katey Meeks and Carley Meeks, and niece Susan Saylor.



A graveside service for the family will be held Saturday, May 11, 2024 where she will be interned with her husband in the Oxford Cemetery.



A celebration of Nancy's life for Oxford friends will be held immediately following at 11 AM, in the Oxford Community Arts Center.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Oxford Presbyterian Church Music Fund, the DeFleurs Garden Club or the PEO Foundation.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com