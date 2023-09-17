Crenshaw, Diana Lynn



Diana Lynn Crenshaw, age 74, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Monday, September 11, 2023. Visitation 10 am- 12 pm Thursday, September 21, 2023, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Family will receive friends 11 am- 12 pm. Funeral service begins at 12 pm. Interment West Memory Gardens.



Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral