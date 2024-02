Crew, Michael "Crew Dawg"



Sunset February 9, 2024. He is survived by a host of loving family and friends. The Memorial service will be Saturday, February 24, 2024, 11:00AM at Peoples Community C.M.E. Church, 2525 N. Gettysburg Ave. Dayton, OH 45406.



