CRIST, Judith V.



Judith V. Crist, 76, of Medway, passed away May 24, 2021. She was born February 18, 1945, in Paintsville, Kentucky, to the late Vernal and Violet Spradlin. Judy worked for 32 years at



Tecumseh Local School District as a School Bus Driver. Judy loved and devoted her life to her family. She is survived by her daughters Danna (George) Mendoza and Teresa (Frank) Brubaker; sons, Vernon (Lisa) Crist, Daniel Crist; Nine grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; sisters, Janet, Jo and



Marilee. Along with her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years Daniel Crist. Visitation will be



Tuesday, June 1, 2021, from 11-1pm, at TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME with a service



following at 1pm. Burial will take place Medway Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.



