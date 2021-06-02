CRISWELL, Vista W.



Age 89, of West Chester Township, formerly of Ross, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 31, 2021, at her home. She was born on October 2, 1931, in Yancy, Kentucky, the daughter of William and Mary (Della-



Santa) Angel. She attended school in Glendale, Kentucky, and on July 9, 1950, she



married James Criswell in



Patriot, Indiana. Vista retired from Avon after many years of working as an office clerk. She was a member of Ross Baptist Church. Vista's family was her life and she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her children, Linda (Kenneth) Maxey, Arlene (Eddie) Baker, Mary Casper, James (Jackie) Criswell II, Robert V. Criswell, and Brenda (Lonnie) Cole; 14 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren; one sister, Iris Angel; and many other loving relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one daughter, Lori D. Ball; one brother, Harry King Angel; and two sisters, Glenna Beaver and Vivian Ream. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young



Funeral, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH, on Friday, June 4, 2021, from 2:00 pm until the time of the funeral service at 3:00 pm. Burial will follow in Venice Cemetery in Ross. If



desired, memorials may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis



Society, 4440 Lake Forest Drive, Suite 120, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Online condolences at



