CROAKE, Michael R.



Lifelong Middletown resident Michael Robert Louis "Mike" Croake, 74, died on Friday, October 7, 2022, at his home. He was born on December 3, 1947, in Middletown, to Robert B. and Patricia L. (Mehl) Croake. Mike was a 1965 graduate of Middletown High School and attended Tri-State College in Angola, Indiana. Mike spent the majority of his career at Armco Steel as a power engineer and several years working for Moneywatch after retiring from Armco Steel. His many hobbies included attending his grandkids sporting events, photography, cars and motorcycles, computers, HAM radios and being a member of Dial Radio Club K8MRC, gardening and a good laugh. Mike is survived by his wife, Beverly and two children, Rob Croake of Kansas City, and Dr. Tricia Croake of Lebanon, OH. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren, Lauren, Cameron, Samantha, Connor, Zachary, Maxwell and Kennedy; sister, Candy (Jeff) Heffner; sister-in-law, Carol Croake; nephew, Daniel Croake, PhD; step-sons, Dean and Kyle Brandon; step-grandchildren; and numerous cousins. In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by his brother, Steve. Memorial Service will be Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 10:30 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd., (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown with Rob Croake officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 9:30 - 10:30 am at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at Woodside Cemetery & Arboretum. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Ohio's Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties, 5940 Long Meadow Dr., Franklin, OH 45005. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

