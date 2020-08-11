CROGHAN, Edna Jane Edna Jane Croghan, 86, of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. Jane was born to William (Willie) and Katie Blanton Brown on December 10, 1933, in Morehead, Kentucky. Jane lived most of her adult life in Dayton, Ohio, and worked for over thirty years for Dr. Byron Stuhlman and Dr. Kent K. Scholl as the Office Manager. Jane moved to Atlanta, Georgia, in 1996 upon retirement and obtained a part time job at Walmart where she enjoyed talking to the customers. She is preceded in her death by her husband, Leonard O. Croghan; her parents; and her brothers and sisters, Sylvia, Eva, Edward, and Tommy Brown. Jane is survived by her brother, Roy L. Brown of Morehead, KY, and sister-in-law, Juanita Brown of Melbourne, FL, and her three children: sons, David L. Croghan of Columbus, Ohio; and Leonard S. Croghan (Misty) of Fairburn, Georgia; daughter, Brenda D. Wylie-Kay and (Kevin) of Duluth, Georgia. She is also survived by eleven grandchildren; Melissa, Kristina, Jonathan (Anne), Michael (Christina), Lindsey, Brandon, Justin, Erica (Nate), Anthony, Taylor, and Kelly. She also leaves behind ten great-grandchildren and one on the way; Breanna, Ethan, Braeden, Preston, Dylan, Gailee, Carter, Keelan, Jackson, Cameron, and baby Brooks Andrew is due any day. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and friends that she loved dearly. A private family graveside burial will be held in Morehead, KY. In lieu of flowers, Jane has asked that you consider donations to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.

