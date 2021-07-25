dayton-daily-news logo
CROMLISH, Ashley

CROMLISH,

Ashley Nacole

34 of Springfield, Ohio, passed away July 21, 2021. She was born on January 30, 1987, to

Richard Cromlish and Patricia Potts.

Ashley loved spending time with her kids and family, she

also enjoyed shopping and

fishing. She was employed at Topre where she was a team lead. She leaves behind to

cherish her memory, her mother, Patricia Potts (Jack Palmer); her father, Rick Cromlish; her three children, Blake Plummer, Paris and JoJo Munz; her siblings, Ricky (Brandi) Cromlish and Kelly (Corey) White; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins; grandparents, Ed and Nancy Cromlish; and special friend, Cliff Borden.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Sharon Wheeler, Alma Cochran, and James Potts, and also her uncle Jimmy Potts. A visitation will be held on Monday, July 26, 2021, from 5-7 pm in the Littleton and Rue Funeral Home.

Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

