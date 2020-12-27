CRONAN, Jack Charles "JC"



Of Franklin, OH, went to be with the Lord, December, 20th, 2020. Jack was born in Etowah, TN, on May 4th, 1946. He worked for General Motors, and served our country in the United States Air Force. He took time to let his family know that he loved them, and would do anything to help them in times of need. Jack was a good son, brother, and PERSON! He will be missed tremendously. He is preceded in death by his father (Jacob), mother (Estell), brother (Robert), and baby brother (Jacob) and also special nephews (Chris Key), and



(Clint Cronan). He is survived by his sister Bernice (Robert) Smith, sister Linda (Ronnie), Lindsey, sister Peggy (Larry) Longworth, brother (Danny) Cronan, sister (Pat) Allen, and



sister Sandy (Patrick) Lane. Jack had a large loving family,



including special nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Jack has gone to join his family and friends in the Kingdom of Heaven. Jack loved cats and if desired, contributions or donations can be made to the Warren County Human Society in Lebanon, OH, or Hospice of Dayton. Visitation will be held at the Anderson Funeral Home Wednesday 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. Services will begin at 12:00 with Pastor Sherrill Sizemore officiating. Entombment at Miami Valley Memory Gardens with Military Honors.



The family would like to thank the staff at Bickford Assisted Living, Atrium Medical Center, and Hospice of Dayton for the loving care they provided Jack.



Condolences may be made to the family at



