CROOK, RUSSELL

Russell G. Crook, 81, of Hilliard, formerly of New Carlisle, died Thursday, January 13, 2022, in Hilliard. Born December 10, 1940, in Roanoke, VA, he was a son of Howard R. and Mary Lorine (Martin) Crook. A US Navy veteran, Russ had worked for Delco and had attended the Bethel Community Church of the Nazarene in New Carlisle. Survivors include his wife of 32 years Patricia (Wilkes) Crook; son Sean (Claire) Crook, stepchildren Robin (Ty) Harsh, Craig Siders and Michael (Julie) Siders; grandchildren Abbey and Sophia Crook, Madison and Kacy Harsh, Makenna, Lauren, Camden, Chazden, Tristen, Aiden, Kaleigh and Angelina Siders. He was preceded in death by his son Russell Todd Crook and brother John Crook. A memorial service will be held at 2:00PM on Thursday, January 20, 2022, in the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 N. Main Street, London with Pastor Rickey Fiste officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home following the service until 4:00PM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org. Online condolences for the family may be sent to



