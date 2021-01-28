CROSBY, Samuel

CROSBY, Jr., Samuel



"Daddy"



Born July 20th, 1958, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away in the arms of his family on Friday, January 22nd, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Crosby, Sr., and Gladys Cobbins and by a daughter, Bridget I. Crosby. He leaves to cherish his memory, loving and devoted wife (caretaker) of 42 years, Cynthia L. Crosby, and their two children, Samuel Crosby III (Kisha), and ShaDonna Rolling (Travis), grandchildren Synphaine, Syniyah, Synaira, Sameah, and his namesake and little buddy, Samuel Crosby IV. His siblings, Wanda Alexander, Beverly Daniels (George) and Gary (Uggie) Crosby, in-laws, Jeff Adams, Valerie Adams (Jimmy) and Frank Adams (Michelle) and a host of nephews, nieces, uncles, aunts, cousins, and friends. Born in Dayton, Ohio, Samuel Crosby, Jr. graduated from Colonel White High School (Home of the Cougars), c/o 1976. At 18, he began working for Kroger Grocery Store as a bagger, then worked his way up to a clerk, assistant produce manager, produce manager, assistant store manager then Store manager for several locations throughout Ohio. After retiring from Kroger, Sam took a year off from work, then



returned to the work force as a warehouse associate for



Caterpillar Logistics. Unable to hide his hardworking and



managerial skills, Sam was quickly promoted to team lead, then supervisor. Even at a young age, Sam Crosby was a



mature, intentional, and serious young man. After meeting his wife in Colonel White's hallway, their romance quickly evolved into a house and children within just two years. As homeowners, Sam and Cynthia knew no strangers. They



cultivated strong relationships with their neighbors on



Vancouver Dr., Latchwood Avenue and Dorset Drive with Sam mowing lawns, blowing leaves and snow and offering



mechanical handiwork as a courtesy for many of them. Sam was happiest loving wife and family, fishing and working around his home. He will be so dearly missed. Out of respect for Daddy's wishes, the family will not be holding any



memorial services. Cards are appreciated and can be sent to H.H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 South Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, OH 45417.



HHRoberts.com