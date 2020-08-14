CROTTY, John Robert "Bob" Age 96, of Dayton, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on August 11, 2020. Bob was born in Dayton, and grew up in Detroit, where he was raised by his grandmother and attended High School before enlisting in the military. He was a proud WWII Veteran who earned a Purple Heart, Bronze Star Medal and served in the Pacific Theater. He was an avid UD Flyers and Cincinnati Reds fan. Besides family, he enjoyed working alongside with his two brothers, Frank and Bill for many years at Van Dyne Crotty. Bob is survived by his wife, Helen (nee Albers) of over 70 years; 8 children, Evelyn (Mike) Friermood, John (Pat) Crotty, Patty (Doug (dec) ) Steck, Barb (Rusty) Warnick, Mary Ellen (Dan) Stewart, Eileen (Steve) Austria, Mike (Cathy) Crotty, and Bill (Jenni) Crotty; grandchildren, Denny, Dave, and Melissa Friermood, John, Joe, Jim, and Nikki Crotty, Tim, Kelli, and Amy Warnick, Jason (dec), Josh, and Megan Stewart, Brian, Kevin, and Eric Austria, Sean and Danielle Crotty, and Erin, Sara, and Abby Crotty in addition to 26 (soon to be 28) great-grandchildren. Also survived by a sister, Joanne Sanders; 2 brothers, Frank and Bill Crotty, and numerous nieces, nephews, and other family. The family would like to sincerely thank the wonderful nursing staff on the 4th floor, Miami Valley South, for their love and care over the past month. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 pm, Saturday, August 15, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd. Masks are required inside church. For those unable to attend in person, the funeral will be live-streamed. Burial to follow mass at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bob Crotty's name to either St. Charles Parish or Alter High School Education Fund. Services in care of Tobias Funeral Home, Far Hills Chapel. Online condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

