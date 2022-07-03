CROUCH, Fusako



Born December 16, 1933, (age 88) passed away peacefully on June 20, 2022, at her residence in Dayton, Ohio. In addition to her parents Shosaku and Sei Takanashi, she was preceded in death by her husband, Francis Crouch; brother, Yoshio Takanashi; and sister Nobuko Suzuki. Fusako is survived by her daughter, Tamiko Stump; brother, Masao Takanashi; sister, Harue Takanashi; and many nephews and nieces and countless friends. Fusako was born in Noda, Japan. She made the big journey to the United States in the early 1970's to be with Francis and called Dayton, Ohio, her home for the remainder of her life. She was a member of Soka Gakkai International (SGI-USA), Nichiren Daishonin Buddhism and will be remembered for her delicious home cooked meals, home grown vegetables and love of animals. A visitation will be held Saturday, July 16, 2022, from 9:30am to 10:30am at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, Dayton. Memorial services will follow at 10:30am. To share a memory of Fusako, or leave a special message for her family, please visit



www.newcomerdayton.com