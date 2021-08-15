CROUCHER, Sr., Jack Lee



Jack Lee Croucher Sr, age 86 of Hamilton, passed away at his family's residence on Thursday, August 12, 2021. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on January 5, 1935, to John and Ella (Saylor) Croucher. Jack was employed as a filling room attendant at Mosler Safe Company for thirty-six years, retiring in 1996. On December 19, 1964, in Hamilton, he married Sandra McLaughlin and she preceded him in death in 2014.



Jack is survived by four daughters, Ella Diane, Sheri, Jessi, and Klair; eight grandchildren, Aaron, Jonathan, Cody,



Jacqueline, Sidney, Morgan, Meghann, and Tyler; five great-grandchildren, Brianna, Laila, Emersyn, Kinley, Jaden, and Brynna; special buddy, Charles "Spunk" Campbell and



son-in-law, Skyler Drew; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his



parents; two sons, Jack Jr. and Robert; five siblings, Opal Trammell, Raymond "Red" Croucher, Irene McGuire, Harry "Okie Hook" Croucher, and Paul "Beaver" Croucher; and a granddaughter, Rachel Anne.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 12:00 PM with Rev. Todd Hatcher and Cody Jones, officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.



Visitation will be held on Monday from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM



at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at



www.browndawsonflick.com