dayton-daily-news logo
X

CROUCHER, Jack

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

CROUCHER, Sr., Jack Lee

Jack Lee Croucher Sr, age 86 of Hamilton, passed away at his family's residence on Thursday, August 12, 2021. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio on January 5, 1935, to John and Ella (Saylor) Croucher. Jack was employed as a filling room attendant at Mosler Safe Company for thirty-six years, retiring in 1996. On December 19, 1964, in Hamilton, he married Sandra McLaughlin and she preceded him in death in 2014.

Jack is survived by four daughters, Ella Diane, Sheri, Jessi, and Klair; eight grandchildren, Aaron, Jonathan, Cody,

Jacqueline, Sidney, Morgan, Meghann, and Tyler; five great-grandchildren, Brianna, Laila, Emersyn, Kinley, Jaden, and Brynna; special buddy, Charles "Spunk" Campbell and

son-in-law, Skyler Drew; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his

parents; two sons, Jack Jr. and Robert; five siblings, Opal Trammell, Raymond "Red" Croucher, Irene McGuire, Harry "Okie Hook" Croucher, and Paul "Beaver" Croucher; and a granddaughter, Rachel Anne.

Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 12:00 PM with Rev. Todd Hatcher and Cody Jones, officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

Visitation will be held on Monday from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at


www.browndawsonflick.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

330 Pershing Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45011

http://browndawsonflick.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
ROBINSON, Leonard
2
WILDENHAUS, Rose
3
Sharp, Michael J.
4
DUNCAN, Ronald
5
CONNOLLY, Karen
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top