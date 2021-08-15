CROUSE, Stella J.



Age 88, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021, at her residence. Stella was a member of the Beta Sigma Phi



Sorority. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles E.; and granddaughter, Myla. Stella is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Vickie and Terry Caudill of Dayton; son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Renee Crouse of Columbus; sisters, Goldie Salisbury, Bell Sizemore; brother, Jimmie Bise; grandchildren, Kristy Bond (Justin Henson), and Whitney Caudill; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Siena and Braxton; and many other relatives and friends. A graveside service will be held 1:30 PM Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Glen Haven



Memorial Gardens, 8200 W. National Road with Luke Cofax officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton in Stella's memory. Funeral services entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

