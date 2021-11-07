dayton-daily-news logo
CROUSHORE, Virginia

2 hours ago

Age 97, passed away on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. Virginia was the youngest and last surviving of nine children born to William and Lora Trost. She graduated from Vandalia-Butler High School in 1942. Virginia also attended Ohio Wesleyan University and The Ohio State University. She was preceded in death by a son, Dave Croushore. She is survived by a daughter, Lora Jo (George) Whalen; son, William (Jane) Croushore; grandchildren, Stephanie (Chad) Brannon, Janel (Paul) Latif, Paul (April) Croushore, and Kyle Croushore; great-grandchildren, Tyler, Olivia, Alex, Simon, Amelia, and Loral. The family will receive friends on Friday, November 12, 2021, from 10:00 to 11:00 am at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave. A memorial service will immediately follow beginning at 11:00. Burial and graveside services will be at 1:00 pm at Poplar Hill Cemetery in Vandalia. Memorials in Virginia's memory may be directed to the charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be sent to: www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

