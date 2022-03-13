CROUTWATER,



Marilyn Carlene



Age 88, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at Forest Glen Health Campus, with her three loving daughters at her side. She was born on July 1, 1933, daughter of the late Wayne and Eunice (Dozer) Mount. Marilyn was a devoted farmer's wife, and always put family over everything. She worked at Beaver Valley Resort and later as a school bus



driver for Clark-Shawnee Local Schools. In her later years, she found great enjoyment in babysitting, not only her grandchildren, but for several other young children until they were school age and was known as 'Nana' to many. She loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, cooking and gardening. Marilyn was a faithful member of Northside Baptist Church, where she made many friends. Marilyn leaves behind three daughters, Debra (Steven)



Perkins, Stephanie (Timothy) Knox and Cathy (Patrick) Connolly; grandchildren, Travis (Aimee) and Troy (Betsy)



Perkins, Erin (Artie) Pearson, Tara (Kirk) Sausser, Amy (Chris) Baker, Cory (Erika) Knox, Troy Knox, Danielle Murphy-Cuellar and Ryan Croutwater; great-grandchildren, Randy Murphy, Makayla Baker, Alexandria Baker, Paul Sausser, Anna Sausser, Jackson Perkins, Colton Perkins, Joseph Murphy, Emma Perkins and Avery Perkins; sisters, Marcella Johnson, Wilma Riesenbeck and Carol Hollett; brother, Larry (Diana) Mount; best friend, Barb Wells; along with several nieces and nephews. She was welcomed into heaven by the long awaiting arms of her beloved husband, Paul H. Croutwater; son, Randy Croutwater; and her brothers, Robert and David Mount.



Marilyn's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Forest Glen Health Campus, especially her activities buddy, Greg, and the staff of Ohio's Hospice of Dayton for the loving and devoted care they provided her on her final journey. Family and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, from 5-7 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A private entombment will be at Rose Hill Burial Park. Memorial gifts may be made to Ohio's Hospice of



Dayton or the Alzheimer's Association. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



