CROW, Seth Daniel
Age 26 of Miamisburg passed away December 1, 2022. Seth was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2306, Miamisburg, OH. Seth is survived by his fiancé Kierstyn Hale; parents, Emily Ann Gilvin-Crow, Charles MF Barrett, Jr. and wife Julie; grandparents, Ronnie J. and Charlene Gilvin; siblings, TJ and wife Holly Gilvin and children Kennedi and Elsie, Cody Barrett and Brack Barrett; and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, December 9, 2022, from 10 a.m.-12 noon at the Sanner Funeral Home, 800 So. Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449. Funeral service will be private. Burial will be at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg, OH.
Funeral Home Information
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH
45449