CROW, Seth Daniel



Age 26 of Miamisburg passed away December 1, 2022. Seth was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles #2306, Miamisburg, OH. Seth is survived by his fiancé Kierstyn Hale; parents, Emily Ann Gilvin-Crow, Charles MF Barrett, Jr. and wife Julie; grandparents, Ronnie J. and Charlene Gilvin; siblings, TJ and wife Holly Gilvin and children Kennedi and Elsie, Cody Barrett and Brack Barrett; and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be Friday, December 9, 2022, from 10 a.m.-12 noon at the Sanner Funeral Home, 800 So. Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449. Funeral service will be private. Burial will be at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg, OH.

