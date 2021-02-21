CROW, Sylvia "Evelyn"



Sylvia "Evelyn" Crow, age 98, passed away peacefully at Bethany Village in Centerville, Ohio, on February 16, 2021. She was born on March 16, 1922, in Middletown, Ohio. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Koudelka and



husband, Brent of Sandy Spring, Maryland; her son-in-law, Channing Posson, of Centerville, Ohio; as well as 5 grandchildren, Diane Rohan (Nicholas), Linda Rechtin (Jason), David Posson, Patricia Cotter (Patrick) and Robert Koudelka (Mindi). Mrs. Crow had 6 great-grandchildren: William, Tate and Ella Rechtin, Nadia and Leia Koudelka and Logan Cotter. She is also survived by two sisters, Lois Ratliff and Elaine



Adkins (Sidney). Mrs. Crow was preceded in death by her loving husband of 68 years, Maurice H. Crow; by her cherished daughter, Marian R. Posson; and by her parents, Clarence and Alice Lenharr.



Mrs. Crow graduated from Middletown High School in 1940. She graduated from Office Machines School during WWII, and the University of Dayton in 1960 with a bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. She was an elementary teacher in



Dayton Public Schools for 23 years.



She was a long-time member of Belmont United Methodist Church in Dayton where she taught Sunday School for many years. Mrs. Crow also enjoyed volunteering in her church, at Otterbein Home and Bethany Lutheran Village in her retirement years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and she loved flowers and enjoyed working in her garden into her 90s. Evelyn lived a very busy and happy life with her family as her main focus. She loved her life, had strong faith and a real will to live. All of her family and friends will miss her deeply.



A memorial and celebration of Evelyn's life will be planned for the future when friends and family are able to travel more safely. In remembrance of Evelyn's life, please make any



contribution to Bethany Village Long Term Care (graceworksenhancedliving.org) or to a charity of your choice.

