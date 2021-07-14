CROWE, Karen M.



Karen M. Crowe, 63, of Middletown, passed away on Monday, July 12, 2021, at her home. She was born in Middletown on December 28, 1957, to parents, John and Mary Grace (Monce) Piedel. Karen worked for Quality Gold for 10 years and prior to that at Roger's Jewelers for 19 years. Karen is survived by her husband, Phillip Crowe; son, Shawn Phillip Crowe (fiance, Kayla Burkhardt); daughter, Shannon Crowe; and brothers, Larry Piedel and Dan Piedel. "Nana" will also be greatly missed by her grandchildren, AJ Dillingham, Elijah Phillip Crowe and Jamison Crowe. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, John Piedel. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, July 16, 2021, at 11:30 am at Holy Family Parish - St. John Church, 1405 First Ave., Middletown with Father John Civille as celebrant. Visitation will be prior to the mass from 10:00 - 11:00 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery and Arboretum. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

