CROWE, Phyllis J.

Age 95, of Englewood, passed away on Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was a graduate of Fairview High School, Class of 1944. After high school, Phyllis worked for Univis Lens Optical in Dayton and when the company moved to Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, she also went and later retired from there with over 39 years of service. She was a member of First Grace Church in Vandalia and enjoyed playing softball, bowling, golf and

tennis. She is survived by her sister-in-law: Sally Crowe, nieces: Lydia (Carl) Schreiner, Elizabeth Crowe, great nephew: Erich Schreiner, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Joseph and Ethel (Ringler) Crowe and brother: Donald Crowe. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, March 31, 2022, at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will follow the service at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. until time of services. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to SICSA or Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. To view the service for Phyllis and leave an online condolence for the family, please visit


www.KindredFuneralHome.com


