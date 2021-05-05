X

CRUTCHER, Saadia

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

CRUTCHER,

Saadia Arlene

Age 67, born February 3, 1954, in Dayton, Ohio, passed away Monday, April 26, 2021. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School. A beautiful

woman with a strong shell, and a joyful smile. She is

preceded in death by her

parents, Clyde and Mary

Elizabeth Grigsby; mother-in-law, Virginia J. Crutcher. She leaves behind, her husband of 45 years, Larry L. Crutcher; sons, Douglas, Larry Jr., Jian; grandchildren, Lasandra, Kaili, Jeanya, Samaria, Jian II, Elijah; great-grandson, Jeántae; cousin, Janet Coffey and her son, Dontae Horne; six sisters-in-law; one brother-in-law; and friends. Walk-through visitation 10 am-12 pm, Thursday, May 6, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Private Service. Interment Woodland Cemetery.

