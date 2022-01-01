CRUTCHLEO, Deborah Carol Havens



Age 49 of Hamilton, after a long battle with cancer, she went to meet her Lord and



Savior on Monday, December 27, 2021. She was born in



Hamilton, Ohio, on November 6, 1972, the daughter of Leroy and Mary Sue (Hornsby)



Havens. She was a 1991 graduate of Fairfield High School and was employed as a dialysis nurse for DaVita in Springboro, Ohio. Deborah was a member of Princeton Pike Church of God.



Deborah is survived by three children, Alexis, Jessica, and Matthew Crutchleo; her parents; two siblings, Monica (Tim) Hilinski and Brian (Sherry) Havens; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Delbert and Addie Mae Hornsby and Herbert and Ruth Havens.



Funeral service will be held at Princeton Pike Church of God, 6101 Princeton Glendale Road, Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 12:00 noon with Rev. Mark Muncy and



Pastor Barry Clardy officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Monday from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the church. Condolences can be made at



