CULLER, Donald Lee "Don"



Age 93, passed from this earth, surrounded by his loving family on June 21, 2022.



He was born to Alvin and Gladys (Doud) Culler on



October 10, 1928, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



Don graduated from Mark Township High School in Mark Center, Ohio. He attended



Defiance College for 2 years and then The Ohio State University where he received a Bachelor's Degree from the school of education majoring in Math and P.E. with a minor in Chemistry and Physics. Following that he served two years in the Army as an assistant to Special Chief of Chemistry and Physics. He married Gayle (Basler) on October 31, 1953. Don and Gayle eventually moved to Springfield, Ohio, in 1958. They had two children, Linda and John. He later received a Master's Degree from Wittenberg University in administration.



He was a teacher, coach and principal in several of the Springfield City Schools for 39 years, retiring in 1990. While as



principal at Warder Park/Anthony Wayne, Don was instrumental in starting The Dad's Club and the after-school soccer



program.



During his lifetime, Don was an avid OSU and Reds fan. He enjoyed gardening, classic country music, especially Johnny Cash, reading westerns, John Wayne movies, jigsaw puzzles, all things Snoopy, word puzzles and games, plus playing cards with family and friends and bridge at the USSC.



Preceding him in death are his parents, 2 brothers - Richard and Paul, and his sister-in-law, Bev Basler.



He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 68 years, Gayle, daughter Linda, son John (Tammy) and grandson, Joseph



Culler. Also his sister, Eleanor Miller, many nephews and nieces living in northeast Ohio and Michigan, and brother-in-law Ron Basler, nephews - Glen (Anne) and David (Jennifer) Basler and their sons, Cole, Corbin and Matthew of Grove City, Ohio.



The family would like to thank many neighbors, friends and family for their support and assistance, plus Ohio Hospice.



In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Don can be sent to: United Senior Service Center, Clark County Library, or Ohio Hospice.



Visitation will be held on Monday, June 27, 2022, from 4-6p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center and Tuesday, June 28, 2022, from 10-11a.m. with service beginning at 11a.m. also at the funeral home. Burial will follow with military honors at Ferncliff Cemetery. Condolences may be



expressed to his family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.




