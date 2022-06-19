CULTICE, Charles R. "Chuck"



Age 82 of Springfield, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, June 13, 2022,



after a brief illness. He was born on February 20, 1940, in South Charleston, Ohio, to the late James Russell and Eleanor (Hague) Cultice. In addition to his parents, Chuck is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 40 years, Margaret Ann (Willmeth) Cultice, the mother of his youngest child (Joe), Jeri Hamman, and his siblings: Betty (Raymond) Everhart and Jerry (Barb) Cultice. Chuck's legacy will be remembered by his



children: Kim Cultice (Ken) Tilford, Jenny (Gregg) Harmon, Scott (Amy) Cultice, Staci Cultice and Joe (Kasey) Hamman; loving companion, Ann (Davis) Foster; and the light of his life, his grandchildren: Corrinne, Madelyn, Shawn (Jacque), Noah, Grace, Samuel, Spencer, Sawyer, Madisyn and Jacksyn; several nieces and nephews as well as his dog, Benny. Chuck was a dedicated employee at Speedway where he fulfilled many roles until his retirement at the age of 80. He was an avid fan of Kenton Ridge football. His passion for sports led him to be an Official for OHSAA for 50 years. Throughout his life, Chuck was a member of different community organizations including Jaycees, Proud member of St. Andrew's Lodge No. 619, Free and Accepted Masons, Member of the Springfield York Rite and a 32nd Degree Mason of The Scottish Rite, Valley of Dayton. Chuck was a member of the North Hampton



Community Church. As a well known member of the Springfield community, Chuck never knew a stranger and will be dearly missed by his friends and family. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life



Celebration Center from 4:00-7:00 p.m. and again on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at North Hampton Community Church from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. with the Celebration of his Life beginning at 11:00 a.m. Pastors Jim Welch and Keith Justice officiating. Chuck will be laid to rest at Garlough Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family would prefer memorial contributions to be made to Kenton Ridge Boosters, with designation to the



Football Program, 4444 Middle Urbana Rd., Springfield, Ohio 45503- Attention Kris Spriggs, or online at Venmo @KentonRidge-Boosters or paypal.com/paypalme/KRBoosters. Condolences are forwarded to the family by visiting



www.jacksonlytle.com



