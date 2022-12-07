CULTICE, Noah Samuel "Sam"



74, of Springfield, passed away December 3, 2022, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. He was born August 20, 1948, in Springfield, the son of Noah I. and Elda B. (Shroyer) Cultice. Mr. Cultice was a jack of all trades who enjoyed working with his hands. He was always willing to help someone out with a problem, He could fix almost anything and was really fond of fixing lawn mowers, trimmers and all kinds of yard equipment. He also enjoyed spending time with his loving family and many friends. Sam had been employed at McConnehea Builders and at Kaffenbarger's. He is survived by one sister, Nora Eileen Shook and many nieces and nephews including special nephew, Leim Kelly. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Elton Alburtus Cultice, Loeta Collinsworth, Norma Jean Becraft, Donna Louise Shaffer and Norman "Pug" Cultice and his parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:30PM Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial will follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Tremont City. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

