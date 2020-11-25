X

CUMMINGS, Jenny

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

CUMMINGS, Jenny L.

Age 72 passed on to Heaven's Gates Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, after a long illness at the Oaks of West Kettering. Jenny was preceded in death by her

parents, Paul & Betty (Coats) Jones; brother, Robert

"Bobbie" Jones; and sister,

Cindy (Jim) Marcum. Jenny is survived by her son, Tony of Dayton; son, Mark of KY; grandson, Robert "Robby"; granddaughters, Katlyn, Courtney, and Chloe; great-granddaughter, Nova; very special friends, Shirlie, Matthew, and

Rachel King; and, as Jenny called her, "My bestest oldest of 63 years" Janie Wilson of KY; and of course her church family at Union United Methodist Church which she was a member of for many years. Many thanks to the nurses and aides at the Oaks for their care the past 3 ½ years. Visitation will be 3:30-4:00 PM with funeral service to follow at 4 PM on Friday,

Nov. 27th at Rogers Funeral Home in Trotwood. Pastor Jeffery Blair officiating. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Rogers' Funeral Homes, Inc.

110 West Main Street

Trotwood, OH

45426

https://www.rogersfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.