CUMMINGS, Jenny L.



Age 72 passed on to Heaven's Gates Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, after a long illness at the Oaks of West Kettering. Jenny was preceded in death by her



parents, Paul & Betty (Coats) Jones; brother, Robert



"Bobbie" Jones; and sister,



Cindy (Jim) Marcum. Jenny is survived by her son, Tony of Dayton; son, Mark of KY; grandson, Robert "Robby"; granddaughters, Katlyn, Courtney, and Chloe; great-granddaughter, Nova; very special friends, Shirlie, Matthew, and



Rachel King; and, as Jenny called her, "My bestest oldest of 63 years" Janie Wilson of KY; and of course her church family at Union United Methodist Church which she was a member of for many years. Many thanks to the nurses and aides at the Oaks for their care the past 3 ½ years. Visitation will be 3:30-4:00 PM with funeral service to follow at 4 PM on Friday,



Nov. 27th at Rogers Funeral Home in Trotwood. Pastor Jeffery Blair officiating. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com.

