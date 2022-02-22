Hamburger icon
Cundiff, Christine

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CUNDIFF, Christine Ann

Age 73, of Dayton, passed away Saturday, February 19, 2022, at home surrounded by her family. She was born in

Dayton, Ohio, on August 3, 1948, the daughter of Robert and Iris (Parr) Collins. She worked over 35 years in the banking business at Key Bank. She loved to travel, especially to Georgia to see her grandchildren, hosting friends and family gatherings, decorating her home for the holidays, cooking for ones she loved, and shopping outings with Cici and Levi.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Harold Cundiff; son and daughter-in-law Brandon and Marnie Cundiff; grandchildren Cecilia and Levi Cundiff; brothers Robert and Timothy Collins; sisters Ellen Sloan and Roberta Dirr; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Michael Collins. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, and will be missed by all who knew her.

The family will hold a private celebration of life at Zerkle Funeral Home, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A public Celebration of Christine's life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Zerkle Funeral Home - Tipp City

11900 N. Dixie Drive

Tipp City, OH

45371

https://www.zerklefh.com/

