CUNNINGHAM, Alice A.



79, of Springfield, passed away October 29, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born June 2, 1941, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late William F. and



Beatrice (Miller) Seitz. She had worked as an interior



decorator for Gaier Furniture for a number of years and later for Rikes and Lazarus. Survivors include two children, Lora



Fortune and Matthew Cunningham, both of Springfield; two grandchildren, Lucas and Joshua; three great-grandchildren, Laney, Shania and Adrian; one sister, Helen Chandler and



several in-laws in the Wright family, Palmer family and Feldner family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold in 2002; three brothers, John, Pete and Albert and four sisters, Mida Schneider, Betty Haggy, Margaret Marshall and Dorothy Kauffman. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

