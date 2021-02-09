CUNNINGHAM,



Betty Jane



Betty Jane Cunningham, age 95, passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021, at Otterbein Middletown, where she had lived for the past three years. She was self-employed with her husband, Bill running the Ohio Bus Lines Middletown



Terminal and Restaurant. She and Bill later owned the 3rd Base Café up until Bill's death in 1977. She then partnered with her sons at Hy Blast Inc.



until she retired in 1990. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill; her parents, Walter Ruble Sr., and Sadie Baird; and a brother, Walter Ruble Jr. She is survived by her sons, Robert (wife, Tangi) Cunningham, Jr., Thomas (wife, Donna) Cunningham, and Donald (wife, Jo-Ann) Cunningham; grandchildren, Shandi (husband, Ron) Meadows, Robert (wife, Katy) Cunningham, III, Taylor Cunningham, Brian Cunningham, Nicholas (wife, Megan) Cunningham, Lucas Cunningham; and great-grandsons, Gunnar Meadows, Carson Meadows, Liam Cunningham and August Cunningham. A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 pm on Wednesday at the Breitenbach



Anderson Funeral Home with a visitation from 11:00 am until service time. Burial will be at the Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer's Foundation. The family would like to sincerely thank all of Betty's caregivers for the past several years.

