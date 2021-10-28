CUNNINGHAM,



Christopher Ray



Age 55, of Dayton, passed away October 23, 2021. He was born April 9, 1966, in Dayton, Ohio. Chris was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Cunningham; son, Daniel



Cunningham; and sisters: Vicki Witt and Sandra Kay



Cunningham. Chris is survived by his mother, Ackie



Cunningham; wife of 32 years, Tracey Cunningham; daughters: Leah Cunningham and



Catherine Thuma (D.J.); grandchildren: Ariella, Lukas, D.J., Wyatt and Quinn; brothers and sisters: Gary Cunningham, Connie Isaacs, Patricia Watts, Frank Cunningham (Jerry), Greg Cunningham, Jason Cunningham (Deana) and Carrie Motz; step-mother, Joyce Cunningham; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Craig and Carole Wulfeck; sister-in-law, Jennifer Turpin; brother-in-law, Craig Wulfeck (Meg); numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He is also survived by his best friends: Robbie, Kent, Kenny, Tim and Jerry and their families. Chris was a hard-working man who loved and always took care of his family. He was an amazing husband, son, father, papaw and friend. He was smart, funny, handsome and was a jack of all trades - he could fix anything! Chris was devoted to all. Visitation will be held from 2-4 pm on Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, where the memorial service will begin at 4:00 pm. In an effort to protect all in attendance, the family requests that everyone wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Chris' memory to Shroyer Road Baptist Church. To share a memory of Chris or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

