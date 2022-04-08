CUNNINGHAM, John Arthur



John Arthur Cunningham, age 77, of Spring Valley, passed away Wednesday, April 6th, 2022, in Dayton. John is survived by wife Sandra "Sandy" Cunningham, daughters Emilie Zuffrey (D. Anthony Robinson) and Sarah Shelley (Chad), and granddaughters Grace Shelley and Ava Shelley. He was preceded in death by his parents John and Betty Cunningham, brother David Cunningham, and sister Mary Ann McDonald.



To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to attend his visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home on Sunday, April 10th, 2022, from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm, with burial to follow at Woodland Cemetery in Dayton.



In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton, (324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420). You are welcome to write a condolence message, send flowers, plant a tree, and share a story or picture about John at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

