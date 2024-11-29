Cunningham, Richard Beryl



Our beloved Richard Beryl Cunningham passed away peacefully on November 18, 2024, at the age of 90. Richard lived in Fairborn for most of his life, including a long career at Wright Patterson Air Force Base and volunteer service at the America's Packard Museum in Dayton after retirement. Richard is missed by his family-wife Myrna; sons Craig and wife Mary; Kirk and his wife Jane; Keith and his wife Alisa; stepdaughter Julia Coombs and her husband Rich; and 5 grandchildren Maura, Maeve, Calvin, Quinton, and Graham.



