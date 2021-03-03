CURRENT,



Joanne Alphaleta



Age 73 of Middletown, passed away Sunday morning, February 28, 2021, at her home. She was born May 12, 1947, in Frenchburg, Kentucky, the daughter of Denzil and Ruby (Ingram) Brown. Joanne loved the outdoors, especially raising her garden and tending to her many flowers. Lilies were her favorite flowers. She enjoyed Bluegrass and country music. Most of all, she loved and



cherished her family and always put their needs before hers. Joanne is survived by her son, Daniel Wayne Current (Carrie Martin) and daughter, Ellen Renee Current (John Moriconi); her granddaughter, Emalee Raelyn Current and grandson, Daniel Wayne Current, II; her brother, Clester Brown and



sisters, Hazel Bryant, Rosella McIntosh and Dawn Rowe; and many nieces, nephews and other family. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Homer Current; her brothers, Boyd Wayne Brown and James Brown; and sisters, Millie Compton, Patsy Brandenburg and Angela Brown.



Visitation will be from 11 am -1 pm, Friday, March 5, 2021, at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. Funeral services will follow at 1 pm, with Pastor Jake Garmany officiating. Burial will be at Hickory Flat Cemetery. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

