dayton-daily-news logo
X

CURRY, Cheryl

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CURRY, Cheryl A.

Cheryl A. Curry, 58, of Trenton, passed away on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Fort Hamilton Hospital. She was born on April 17, 1963, in Dayton, Ohio to Geurtley and Paula (Helton) Short. She taught at both Edgewood Schools and Middletown City Schools. Cheryl enjoyed crafts, sewing and spending time at the beach or ocean. Cheryl is survived by her loving husband, Rob Curry; daughters, Sarah (Kyle) Curry and Rebecca (Zach) Fowler; aunts,

Stella Asher and Eunice Brock; and many other loving family, friends and coworkers. She was preceded in death by her

parents. A gathering of family and friends will be Wednesday, November 10, 2021, from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd. (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends Humane Society, 1820 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011 -OR- to a charity of donor's choice. Please sign the guestbook at WilsonSchrammSpaulding.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

3805 Roosevelt Blvd

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
COLBERG, Paul
2
CEPLUCH, Henry
3
HEBBLE, Gary
4
PAYNE, Mary
5
MOOREHEAD, Ritchie
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top