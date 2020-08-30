CURTIN, FOREST

CURTIN, Forrest J. "Jerry" Forrest J. Curtin ("Jerry") was born on March 6, 1926, to Hettie and Forrest Curtin and was a long time resident of Springfield, Ohio. Jerry passed away on August 26, 2020, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. He is survived by Peggy, his wife of 65 years; their children, James (Tanya) Curtin and Carol (Timothy) Wright; four grandchildren and six great- grandchildren. He earned a B.S. in Marketing from The Ohio State University and served in the Navy during World War II. Jerry's started his career with General Motors Acceptance Corporation in Columbus, Ohio, then moved to Springfield to work for The Credit Life Insurance Company. He retired as the CEO/President after 35 years of service. Committed to promoting his industry, Jerry served 15 years on the Board, including the role as Chairman, of the Consumer Credit Insurance Association, a national trade organization based in Chicago, IL, which engaged regulatory agencies and Governors' offices in all 50 states. Other business involvements include serving as a Board member of the Ohio Association of Life Insurance Companies, Springfield Chamber of Commerce and Society Bank (now known as Key Bank) of Central Ohio. His community interests involved serving as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mercy Medical Center and Mercy Health System of Western Ohio as well as Board member of the Junior Achievement and Mental Health Services of Clark, Champaign and Madison County. Also, he served two terms as President of the Springfield Country Club. The family extends their thanks to the staff at Oakwood Village for their outstanding care and support. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements in care of Ferncliff Funeral Home & Crematory. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.FerncliffCemetery.org.



