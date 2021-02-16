X

CURTIN, Maureen

CURTIN, Maureen "Mo"

Maureen "Mo" Curtin, 61, of Waynesville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, February 13, 2021, after a 10-year battle with metastatic lobular cancer.

Maureen was born December 4, 1959, to Owen and Patricia "Patsy" Lowry in Cleveland, Ohio. She was compassionate and loved caring for others. She studied dietetics at the

University of Dayton (UD), which led to a career in health care where she focused on the needs of Alzheimer's patients.

At UD she met Paul Curtin, where the two became best friends and married in October 1988. Maureen's huge heart showed in the constant love she provided to her children

Daniel and Alyssa.

She was preceded in death by her father. She is survived by her immediate family, her mother Patsy, her sister Margaret "Peggy" Kelly and many other relatives.

Maureen's strength and courage will continue to be an inspiration to all that knew her. In lieu of flowers, friends may honor her memory with contributions toward research that pushes the boundaries of cancer prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

A funeral home visitation and remembrance will be held at Anderson Funeral Home in Springboro, Ohio, on Friday,

February 19 between 4:00 and 8:00 p.m. Family and friends can tune in to a livestream remembrance at 7:00 p.m.

A funeral mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 20 at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Springboro, Ohio.

The family plans to have a celebration of life for friends and family at a future date to be determined.

Maureen's bright light will forever shine in our hearts.

