CURTIS, Betty

CURTIS, Betty

May 6, 1936 - March 20, 2022

Betty J. Curtis, age 85 of Dayton, OH, was born May 6, 1936, in Chattanooga, TN, to the late Eli Hill and Martha Brewer. On Sunday, March 20, 2022, Betty answered the Lords call. She was preceded in death by her husband Walter C.

Curtis. She leaves to celebrate her life; daughter, Patricia (Donald) Matlock, Cheryl

Curtis, and Janet (Dwight) Solander; sons, Grady (Robin) Elder Jr. and Anthony (Stacey) Curtis ; brothers, Gordon (Helen) Hill and Donald Hill Sr.; sisters, Lavetta Brewer and Mattie Hill; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Berean Missionary Church, 5900 Basore Rd.

