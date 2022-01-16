CURTIS, Claudia



Our beautiful mother Claudia Curtis, age 65, born February 14, 1956, in Hamilton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 4th, 2022, in Memphis, TN. Mom loved her children so much and no matter how hard we were on her at times she never gave up on us and never stopped loving us. The most important thing she taught us was to love the Lord and to trust him for everything. When she got grandchildren she loved them just as much. We are going to be so lost without her. She is survived by her 3 children Carmen (Jammie) Vanscyoc, Tiffany (Roger) Gard and Nicholas Curtis. Her 9 grandchildren Johnathon, Matthew, Mercedes, Madison, Kaitlyn, Reagan, Benjamin, Jackson and Andrew and 5 great-grandchildren. Her brother Jim (Burtle) Zimmerer and her sister Beverly Gfroerer. As well as nieces, nephews and other family. She was proceeded in death by her parents James (Bevo) Zimmerer and Phyllis Watkins, her husband Daniel



Curtis and 2 grandchildren Brooklynn and Ethan. Celebration of Life service will be held on January 22, 2022, at 10am at New Life Community Church 199 Highland Ave. in Hamilton, OH, with Pastor Aaron Phillips officiating.

