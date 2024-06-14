Cusack, Rosa

Cusack (Starr), Rosa Lee



Rosa Lee Cusack, 77, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away June 10th, 2024. She was born in Springfield, Ohio on April 26, 1947, to Clarence W. and Lucille (Minton) Starr. Rosa loved the Lord and her church family. She was a faithful member of the Greater Life Apostolic Church. Spending time with family and friends was everything to her. Rosa was a longtime employee of Walmart. She is survived by her children, Corrina (Douglas) French and Wayne (Christina) Ireton, siblings, Patty Brandon and Myra Starr (Fred), six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Rosa was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband John Ireton, and second husband Thomas Cusack and a sister, Susan Starr. Services will be held Friday, June 14, 2024, at 12PM in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. A visitation for friends and family will begin at 11AM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com



