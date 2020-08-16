CUTCHER, SHIRLEY

CUTCHER (Schroll), Shirley Rae Shirley Rae Cutcher passed away peacefully at home in Lake Worth, Florida, on July 30, 2020. Born April 3, 1931, to the late John and Mildred (Volker) Schroll in Dayton, Ohio, she enjoyed 89 vibrant years. She attended Julienne High School and after graduating from the University of Dayton, married fellow student William David Cutcher. They celebrated 54 adventurous years together before his death in 2008. Both are forever deeply loved and missed by six children, 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Visit guest book: www.palmswestfuneralhome.com.

