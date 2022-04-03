D'AMICO, Pierina



Age 85, of Dayton, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at Bethany Lutheran Village. Pierina was born on January 19, 1937, in Italy to the late Fiorangelo and Maddalena DiSalvo. She is preceded in death her loving husband, Angelo D'Amico. She is survived by; her son, Patrizio D'Amico; daughter; Lena D'Amico. Pierina was an excellent chef and baker, an avid gardener, and loved her family and friends.



Friends may call from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 5, 2022, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 4500 Ackerman Blvd., Kettering, Ohio 45429. Entombment Woodland Mausoleum. Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Charles Borromeo. Condolences may be sent to



www.tobiasfuneralhomes.com