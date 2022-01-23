Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

DABNEY, Gloria

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

DABNEY (Beasley),

Gloria Josephine

Age 92, of Dayton, OH, passed away in Columbus, OH, Tuesday, January 11, 2022; completing her journey of exemplified strength, grace and style for her family. Intentional in her lessons as matriarch, she fortified the faith nucleus of the family for 92 years; continuing the Dabney established legacies for generations to come.

Truly Dabney strong, she remained fortified with the belief and faithful expectation that with God, there is no need to worry. For all things are possible in Him.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Friday, January 28, at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton. Visitation 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. (Mask Required)

Burial 1:30 p.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider.

Full version of obituary may be viewed and condolences expressed at www.bakerhazelsnider.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home

5555 Philadelphia Drive

Dayton, OH

45415

https://www.bakerhazelsnider.com

In Other News
1
ADKINS, David
2
CORLISS, MARY
3
Gabringer, Phil
4
MEYER, DENNIS
5
MANNING, Vernon
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top