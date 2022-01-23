DABNEY, Gloria

DABNEY (Beasley),



Gloria Josephine



Age 92, of Dayton, OH, passed away in Columbus, OH, Tuesday, January 11, 2022; completing her journey of exemplified strength, grace and style for her family. Intentional in her lessons as matriarch, she fortified the faith nucleus of the family for 92 years; continuing the Dabney established legacies for generations to come.



Truly Dabney strong, she remained fortified with the belief and faithful expectation that with God, there is no need to worry. For all things are possible in Him.



Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Friday, January 28, at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton. Visitation 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. (Mask Required)



Burial 1:30 p.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider.



