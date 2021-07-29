dayton-daily-news logo
X

DABNEY, Philip

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

DABNEY, Lieutenant Commander

Philip Joseph, USN (ret.)

Age 72, of Portsmouth, VA, formerly of Dayton, OH, passed away Sunday, July 18, 2021. He was known for his dedication as a Naval officer and later, for his love of teaching high school science in the San

Diego, CA, and Norfolk, VA, school systems. Funeral service 12:30 pm Friday, July 30, at St. Benedict the Moor Church, 519 Liscum Dr., Dayton. Visitation 11 am-12:30 pm. (Mask Required) Interment Calvary Cemetery. Full version of obituary may be viewed and condolences expressed at www.houseofwheat.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top