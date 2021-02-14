DAGUE, Thomas A.



80, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away February 10, 2021. He was born October 2, 1940, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Phil and Madeline (Brooks) Dague. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving on the USS Oriskany and retired from Jet Express. Thomas was a F&AM member for 51 years, New Carlisle Lodge #100. He is survived by his wife, Mabel Dague; children, Troy (Teresa) Dague, Brian Dague, Pam (Kevin) Harmon; ten grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Visitation will be 11-1 PM, Thursday, February 18, 2021, at the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle Cemetery, with funeral services at 1 PM in the



funeral home. Burial will be in New Carlisle Cemetery.



