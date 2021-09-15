DAILEY, Brian Gates



Beloved husband and honored father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, has gone home to be with his Lord and Savior,



Jesus Christ. Brian passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 8th surrounded by his loving wife and family.



Brian was born in Dayton, Ohio, on November 12, 1936, to



Margaret and Lloyd Dailey. He attended Centerville High School in Centerville, OH, where he met the love of his life, Jane Butcke, with whom he spent 62 years in joyful marriage. Brian graduated from Ohio



University in 1958 with a bachelor's degree in Business. He was then commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army and sent oversees to serve in Korea. After serving his country with honor and distinction, Brian was honorably discharged from the Army having achieved the rank of Captain.



Brian then began a career in private business and the franchising industry where he served in various senior executive and leadership positions. After retirement, Brian was able to devote more time and energy serving his brothers and



sisters in Christ. When others may have been thinking of slowing down and enjoying a well-deserved retirement, Brian chose instead to put his gifting and experience to work by



becoming even more engaged, alongside Jane, in an active church life. This included leadership roles in marriage counseling and grief support ministries.



Brian is survived by his loving wife, Jane; sister Julia Richter of Tulsa, OK; son B. Scott (Kathleen) Dailey of Mesa, AZ; daughter Karen (Josh) Copley of Bailey, CO; grandson B. Colin Dailey of Mesa, AZ; granddaughter Kirsten (John) Lopez of Jersey City, NJ; grandson Seth Copley of Flagstaff, AZ; granddaughter Emilie (Isaac) Simmons of Littleton, CO; and great-grandson Watson Wayne Simmons of Littleton, CO. Brian was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Margaret Jane Armstrong.



A celebration of life will be held at Hi-Way Baptist Church, 1050 E. Brown Rd, Mesa, AZ, beginning at 4:30 pm on Friday, September 17th. A time of fellowship will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Association or American Heart Association. Brian will be interred at the Veteran's National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona with military honors, including taps.

