DALE, Jackie Delores



Age 58, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Walk-through visitation 9:30-11 am, Friday, December 18, at New Zion Baptist Church, 3426 W. 2nd Street. Live streamed service at 11 am. (Link: http://www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/). Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

