DALTON, Curtis M.



Was reunited with his daughter (Dianna Irwin) on June 23, 2021. He was born February 8, 1930, to Okie and Leonard



Dalton. He was married



September 18, 1954, to the love of his life Peggy (Shaffer) Dalton. He retired from Clark Landmark after many years of service.



He was preceded in death by his daughter, two sisters; 3 brothers; son-in-law, Bill Eyman; and his parents. He is survived by his wife of 66 years; daughter, Kathi Eyman; grandchildren, Brad (Crystal White) Eyman, Tyler (Traci) Eyman, Lynne (Michael) Booth, Torri Irwin and Kyle Irwin; and great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Hayden, Ryleigh, Casen, Colt and Camden. Special thanks to Miami Valley Hospice and granddaughters, Lynne and Torri for taking such great care of him in his final months. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

