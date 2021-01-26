DAMICO, Mike Tony



Mike Tony Damico, age 90, of Dayton, passed away January 20, 2021, at his home. He was born in Dayton, Ohio, on



November 21, 1930, the son of the late Vitale and Mary Damico. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Mark Damico; and sister, Ann Jacobs. Mike is survived by



his beloved wife, Jo Ann Damico; sons, Jeff and Shane Strausbaugh; grandchildren, Mara, Nicholas and Joseph; great-grandson, M.J.; and his sister, Minnie Tucker.



Mike served his country proudly by serving in the United States Army during the Korean War. He retired from General Motors. He was a member of the Local 801, where he served as Financial Secretary for many years. Donations may be made in his memory to Hospice of Dayton. Visitation will be held from 12:30pm-1:30pm, on Thursday, January 28, 2021, at



Newcomer Funeral Home, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, where services will begin at 1:30pm. Burial will follow at



Dayton Memorial Park. To share a memory of Mike with the family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

