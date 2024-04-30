Danford, Danny Darrell



Danny was born to Louise (nee Burton) and Darrell Danford on January 12, 1944 in Biloxi, Mississippi. He is survived by his beloved wife Constance (nee Gordon) Danford; son Danny Danford, III; daughter Tonya (Carl) Danford Hahn; brother Bill (Laurie) Danford; grandchildren Natalie (Connor) Mallow, Taylor Hahn, David (Hannah) Danford, Cynthia Danford, Alexis Danford and Gavin Hahn; great grandchildren Charlotte Mallow and Georgianna Mallow; and various nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Ronnie (Debra) Danford. Danny served in the United States Army from 1963 through 1993, retiring as a Staff Sergeant.



He had many interests, was a gifted artist, and a passion for serving in his community. He spent twelve years as a successful baseball coach in Fairfield; he was instrumental in the formation of the Fairfield Chiefs Baseball League and starting the Waterworks Park ball fields. Danny was also an accomplished bowler, traveling all over and even attending the Hoinke National Bowling Tournament. When he was younger enjoyed open wheel auto racing, specializing in the midget feature and owning his own sprint car (with the help of his two brothers as his pit crew). Danny and Connie also came to love traveling and taking trips to New Orleans, one of their favorite places to visit.



A visitation for Danny will be held in Hamilton at Paul R. Young Funeral Home (3950 Pleasant Ave.) on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 from 10 am until time of funeral service at 12 pm. Burial with military honors will immediately follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Hamilton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your charity of choice.





